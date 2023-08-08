Winning Time season 2 premiere ratings: What do they mean?

For everyone out there excited to see the rest of Winning Time season 2, we’re right there with you! With that being said, though, let’s talk about the numbers so far. After all, there are a few different things that we can say on this particular subject.

First and foremost, let’s start off with this: Is anyone else a little shocked that the series did not perform a little better straight away? According to Deadline, the season 2 premiere on Sunday drew 629,000 total viewers on Sunday, including the linear and Max telecasts. This is a pretty hefty drop from the 901,000 people who watched the season 1 premiere in the same metrics back in March 2022.

So what is the reason for the decline here? Well, we think there are a few different factors at play, starting with the fact that season 2 didn’t have nearly as much promotion in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike. We’re not sure that everyone out there knew that it was on! You can also argue that the first season told a pretty complete story and we did not even necessarily need another season in order to be happy here.

Also, we do think it is fair to say that Winning Time season 1 benefited from coming on right in the middle of the NBA season, and there was also an unexpected quality to it then. Some of that is gone now, and it is also existing on an HBO island with not a lot of other big hits around it. It’s possible that viewers did not want to pay the cost of a subscription for it and it alone.

In the end, though, it is best not to judge a show by its performance in just one week, especially since more and more people will discover it over time. We will keep our eyes peeled here…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Winning Time now, including another look to the future

What do you take away at the moment from the Winning Time season 2 ratings over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates coming pretty soon.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







