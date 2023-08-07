Winning Time season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A big trade

Following the big premiere tonight on HBO, do you want to know more in regards to Winning Time season 2 episode 2? We’re going to see within this story the return of Magic Johnson, a lot of division behind the scenes, and maybe even some early reminders of why Jeanie Buss ends up being the right person to run the club in the years following Dr. Buss’ death in 2013. (We don’t know if the show is every going to get to that point, but they can very much plant the seeds here.)

For those who are curious, Winning Time season 2 episode 2 is titled “The Magic Is Back,” and you can see the full synopsis below:

When Earvin’s return threatens the Lakers’ new “system,” Pat Riley and Jerry West push for a risky trade. While Coach Westhead fights for his team, Jeanie clashes with her brothers, and a melancholy Buss attempts to court a figure from his past.

Obviously, a big part of what makes this show so interesting is going to be its interpretation of history. We do know, after all, that Pat Riley will eventually become the coach of the team, and he is a huge part of its success at a certain period in time. Meanwhile, whatever tension is there between Earvin and the rest of the organization could soon go away. After all, consider for a moment that he is really the engine the keeps the train moving!

We imagine that there will be at least a few events that are interpreted differently on the show versus real life, but we say that mostly because it was the case in season 1! We do think that in the end, the goal here remains to create a picture of the Lakers that is at least similar in essence to what actually happened — plus, a little more dramatic here and there.

