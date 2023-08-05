Winning Time season 2 spoilers: Major Larry Bird spotlight ahead

As you prepare for the premiere of Winning Time season 2 on HBO tomorrow night, the Lakers will still 100% be a focus. However, you will also have a chance to learn more about the enemies, as well! That means that the Boston Celtics, and in particular Larry Bird, are going to be put more in the spotlight this time around.

Over the course of the upcoming season, you will learn more about Magic Johnson’s big rival, one of the most famous basketball players of the 20th century. You will see a lot of him on the court, but in episode 3 you are also going to see more of him off the court, also.

Speaking to USA Today prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is some of what Sean Patrick Small (who plays Bird on the series) had to say about what’s ahead — and how some fans of the Lakers may have a much better sense of who the basketball star really is following a backstory-laden episode 3:

“Lakers’ fans might even start to root for Bird after Episode 3, but they’ll switch right back when the finals airs … But we do like to break some hearts.”

The funny thing about the Lakers – Celtics rivalry is that if you love one team, you almost have to root for the other, as well! After all, the two teams made each other better, and the rivalry is one of the reasons why the NBA blew up in the 1980’s in the first place. This is one of the best back-and-forth battles in the history of the game and we tend to think everyone benefited. It was fun to hate either team — or both, if you were a fan of someone else in the league at that time. Let’s hope that the show captures the feeling.

(Photo: HBO.)

