Winning Time season 2 spoilers: EP on Larry Bird rivalry

In just a couple of days, the premiere of Winning Time season 2 is going to arrive on HBO and with that in mind, there are so many things to prepare for!

So, where do we start? Well, the story of the next season is a lot about rivalries, and these are the sort of thing that span for far longer than just a year. In the first season, we saw the Lakers defy the odds, win a title, and also change basketball as entertainment. Now, they have to keep it going, and also establish the central rivalry between this team and the Celtics. That means, perhaps more than ever before, a real showdown between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. There is a ton to be excited about here and, of course, we’re curious to see how it will be presented.

Want to get another tease on the matter now? Well, here is some of what showrunner Max Borenstein had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“Everybody who knows about Magic Johnson and Larry Bird knows that they are the kind of rivals without whom the other wouldn’t have been as great. They drove one another … In our first season, we were only able to introduce Bird as the sort of heavy, from the outside looking in … [Season 2 gives us a chance] to really get in his head and just start to complicate things for the audience. Because people are going to come in identifying with Magic. But the more you learn about Larry Bird as a human being, the more difficult it becomes to see him as anything other than an equally empathetic, compelling hero.”

Ultimately, developing these people is going to be at the center of what makes season 2 exciting, and we are more than a little bit psyched to see where things go!

