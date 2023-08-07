Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 1 Veto Ceremony results

The week 1 Veto Ceremony has transpired now within the Big Brother 25 house, so what has actually happened?

In our mind, there is no denying that the past few days of the game have been beyond chaotic. Just think a lot about what transpired here! We saw alliances form, fall apart, and Izzy spread about 300 different rumors that got people super-paranoid. Yet, it’s almost comical just how stable things were when it comes to Reilly’s plan as Head of Household.

There was never any wavering as to what she wanted this week, and there was no need for some sort of super-intense discussion with Hisam about it when it came to his Veto. He did not use it and as a result of that Kirsten, and Felicia stayed on the block. Cirie was nervous to push Hisam to use it on Felicia at all, in fear that she would be nominated instead. (Izzy had tried to convince her that she was a backdoor target, but that was never actually in the cards. It probably would have been Luke.)

Anyhow, Kirsten now has a few days to campaign, and we are curious to see what she is going to come up. So far, we’ve just seen that she doesn’t have the nuance necessary in order to be a gamer here, even though we sympathize with the idea that she’s playing hard and has just been caught in some lies that other people have not. It’s never easy going out first, and overall she does seem like a nice person who has just been put in a crummy situation.

