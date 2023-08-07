Winning Time season 2 episode 2: How deep are we getting?

Following the big premiere today on HBO, do you want to get a better look ahead towards Winning Time season 2 episode 2? Well, it is hard to blame you.

One thing that is worth noting as we look forward is that this upcoming episode will be more of a Magic Johnson showcase than what we had in episode 2. It is also a story that could feel a little bit faster than the hefty premiere, which ran past a standard hour-long run time. Per the network’s schedule, Winning Time next week is only slated to run for about fifty minutes, which may also include some credits in there.

We don’t think that the big challenge for this show moving forward necessarily has anything to do with the run time. Instead, it is more of a question of how it does handle the amount of episodes it has proportional to the stories that are being told here. Remember that season 2 is going to take place over several years, which means that we are going to get more into broad topics pertaining to the Lakers rather than diving into the little things with each individual player or staff member.

Is this going to prove to be a good or bad idea? That’s a part of what remains a mystery at this point, and it is also something that we are going to be figuring out over time. We just hope that this show captures some of the excitement of this era of basketball, plus fun moments here and there.

Also, remember this…

Season 2 is just seven episodes long, which is an absolutely insane thing to think about. Yet, shorter seasons does seem to be the norm for a lot of programs out there at this point.

