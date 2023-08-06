What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7: Hybrid Creatures

As we prepare for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6 on FX later this week, why not look a little further ahead?

For the sake of this piece, let’s talk in particular about “Hybrid Creatures,” the seventh episode of the season and one that on paper, could have some pretty big ramifications for whatever the future could hold here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

If you do want to set the stage here in a pretty simple manner, go ahead and check out the full What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7 synopsis below:

Nadja gives back to her community. Laszlo’s experiments have some unexpected results.

So what makes this episode so interesting? Well, it is possible that you could claim that Guillermo himself is a hybrid at this point. After all, he is not fully a vampire at this point, but he’s also not as he once was. Instead, he is sitting somewhere in between in an extremely uncomfortable position.

Now, you also add to this whatever Laszlo is working on here. Just remember for a moment that this is a guy who has been trying to help Guillermo understand what is happening to him. We do think that the character’s intentions are for the most part good, but that doesn’t mean that things are going to go according to plan. Laszlo is not some all-knowing vampire. One of his biggest strengths is his ego, but at certain points, we also tend to think that this could be his biggest weakness. It’s really a delicate balancing act for a guy like this.

Related – Get some more news now entering What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6

What do you think we will see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 7, let alone the rest of the season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other information moving forward.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







