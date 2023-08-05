What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6: The real risk

As we do prepare to see What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6 on FX next week, let’s discuss for a moment what just transpired! Episode 5 (titled “Local News”) has to be considered a personal favorite for the season for a number of reasons. Not only was it brilliantly funny, but it also did introduce stakes that were a little bit different from what we have seen on the show as of late.

After all, remember that for a good chunk of this half-hour, it seemed like the vampires were about to get their true nature exposed! Were it not for that quick trip to the station, there’s a chance that it would have actually happened.

While it does feel as though Nandor, Nadja, Colin Robinson, Laszlo, and The Guide have managed to keep their true nature under wraps for now, we do still have to wonder: Have they really? Think about it this way. They created such a ruckus outside their house in Staten Island. Isn’t it possible that someone saw them who did not watch the news and get brainwashed after the fact? Doesn’t that feel at least reasonably possible? For most of the season, one of the central themes of the story has been watching some of these characters fly a little too close to the sun. (Metaphorically — we’re not talking about what Nandor did in episode 3.) It is fairly realistic to think that at some point, we would actually see them get burned.

We do think that this is something to keep in mind, but we doubt that What We Do in the Shadows is going to take what transpired all that seriously. After all, remember that

