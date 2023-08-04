What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6: The aftermath?

As we prepare for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6 on FX next week, we absolutely have a number of big questions. In particular, we’ve got a handful of them pertaining to Guillermo.

If you watched the mid-credits scene at the end of the (incredible) “Local News,” it makes some sense if you are curious about what is going to be happening with this character. Just think about it for a moment here! We saw him fall victim to the vampire Colin Robinson’s various traps, and in reality, it feels like that would cause someone a good bit of physical pain. We are now setting up a story in “Urgent Care,” so is one installment directly connected to the other?

For now, what we can at least do to try and set the stage is share the full What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

When Guillermo is injured, Nadja takes him to Urgent Care. Colin has trouble feeding. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; directed by Yana Gorskaya.

Regardless of if Guillermo’s injury here is directly connected to episode 5 or not, it feels like you can still ask the following question: Is this how a major secret is going to come out? It does feel like at some point this season, we are going to see other people learn about his attempts at becoming a vampire. We are (of course!) excited for that, and at the same time super-curious about what the fallout is going to be since we tend to think that Nandor is going to be incredibly hurt — and there’s a chance he may resort to violence, at least based on what we saw at the very start of this season.

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned here and remember there are more updates coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

