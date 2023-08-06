Is DI Ray new tonight on PBS? Season 2 hopes

Is DI Ray new tonight on PBS? Are you interested in diving even more into the world of this show? If you do 100% want to see more of this character and the entire team around her, we more than understand! Sure, the first season was short with just a handful of episodes, but we do think that a lot of content was crammed in there! It is certainly enough to make us eager for whatever is next.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some of the bad news: You aren’t going to see any more tonight. Luckily, we at least know that more will be coming eventually! A season 2 is currently in the works for Parminder Nagra and the rest of the cast, and we hope that we are going to be getting a chance to see that at some point in 2024.

One of the things that we have learned in our decade-plus history of covering TV is rather simple: PBS is committed to bringing British dramas stateside. Rest assured, you will have a chance to see more of this show, and we imagine that there is going to be another captivating case at some point around the bend. Think along the lines of one with some unique twists and turns, and also opportunities to see characters facing some other challenges.

Through season 1, we at least learned that DI Ray is not afraid to tackle delicate and timely issues. It will be bold, and it will pack in a lot both personally and professionally.

When can you expect more teases?

At this point, it’s our hope that something more will surface when we get around to early 2025. In the interim, we simply advice you to exercise as much patience as possible, but also check out some other British shows on the network!

