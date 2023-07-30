DI Ray season 2: Is it renewed or canceled over at PBS?

Following the big finale tonight on PBS, can you expect a DI Ray season 2 to transpire? Or, are we very much at the end of things right now?

We certainly understand if you are coming into this piece with a wide array of different questions. After all, why wouldn’t you? There are no guarantees in this era that any show will be back for more … but in this case, we are rather lucky to give you a reason to smile. There is something more coming!

Earlier this year, the show’s British home in ITV confirmed that they are filming a new batch of episodes. We tend to imagine that stateside, this season will air once more on the aforementioned network. (Personally, we tend to think we will see it in 2024.)

Want to know a few specifics? Well, here is the official synopsis for what lies ahead here:

Set in Birmingham, the new series will see Leicester-born DI Ray investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal. Sensitive ethnic issues relating to the case ignite racial tensions, causing a personal conflict for Rachita, both as a British Asian woman and as a police officer, which she must fight to prevent a turf war erupting on the streets of Birmingham…

Meanwhile, here are a couple of statements on the new season from some of the people involved.

Creator and writer Maya Sondhi: “I am excited to bring D.I. Ray back to our screens for a second series that promises to go deeper, darker and more explosive than the last.”

Star Parminder Nagra: “So thrilled to be back to start work on D.I. Ray 2. We have an amazing team helming it this season for what looks to be an exciting season.”

Even though season 1 was fairly short when it comes to episodes, it still packed a pretty significant punch content-wise. Let’s hope that this stays the case entering the next batch of episodes, as well.

(Photo: PBS.)

