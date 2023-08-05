Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Are we going to be getting an Outer Banks season 4 premiere date over the course of August? Or, are we at least inching closer to it?

First and foremost, we should start with an oh-so-simple reminder that the popular teen series is coming back to Netflix. Should you be surprised? Hardly. This is one of their more popular shows, and we do tend to believe that they will do everything that they can to make sure that it is a success once again when it comes back.

Unfortunately for people thinking that it is going to be back anytime soon, we have some bad news: You are going to be stuck waiting a rather long time. While there was some work done on season 4 prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, everything is now very much on hold and there’s no clear timetable for when it all will end. As many of you may be well-aware, negotiations so far between this party and the AMPTP (representing the studios and the streaming services) have been pretty close to minimal. The writers of the WGA had a meeting yesterday with them, but it went almost nowhere.

For the time being, the best thing that we can do is just cross our fingers and hope that something resembling progress is made, and sooner rather than later. Following that, there is still a chance that Outer Banks comes on Netflix in the second half of 2024. We will still keep hoping for that, but it is important to remember that this is not one of those shows that the streaming service is going to rush along. Beyond getting the season filming, we imagine that a big priority is going to be finding a launch window that makes some sort of sense.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there is some great stuff coming — and that season 4 is worth the wait.

