What We Do in the Shadows season 5: Will Guillermo transform?

We know that there are so many fun questions to dive into and/or think about with What We Do in the Shadows season 5. However, the primary one still has to do with Guillermo’s attempted transformation into a vampire. Derek turned him, but why isn’t it working?

At the moment, there are three very-clear theories out there about the transformation or lack thereof. First and foremost, there is the idea that this is not working because Derek just so happens to be a terrible person to do it. He’s a new vampire himself, so maybe he did it wrong? You can also argue that the turning is struggling to take because Guillermo is Nandor’s Familiar, and he had to be the one to do it. Or, it could be because of his Van Helsing blood, which means that it’s going to be hard in order to see this ever turn around for the better with him.

Of course, no one on the cast can give the end of this story away, but we do have another fun tease to share right now! Speaking to Den of Geek prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Harvey Guillén makes it clear that the prosthetics and effects we’ve seen for his character are far from the only things that appear:

“That’s just the tip of the iceberg because they had to do with so many things, especially with the Laszlo and Guillermo storyline … The creations that come out of that were amazing to me. Especially because they had to mold my face into certain things. That was exciting to watch. You see it sprinkled throughout the season. There’s a lot happening. I’m excited for everyone to take a look.”

We do think this storyline is incredibly fun, but what happens when Nandor learns the truth? That is the darkness lurking underneath everything since Guillermo being turned by another vampire would be a tremendous, incredible shame put upon him.

What do you think we are we going to see happen with Guillermo moving further into What We Do in the Shadows season 5?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

