Grantchester season 8 episode 5, 6 spoilers: A two-hour finale!

As you prepare to see Grantchester season 8 episode 5 on PBS tomorrow, know this: You are also going to get episode 6! This is an epic two-hour finale event that is going to raise the stakes, put Geordie on desk duty, and also put Will in serious jeopardy.

Now, we do know already that the show is coming back for a season 9, so you don’t have to worry about that part of the equation. However, at the same exact time, we’re also aware that Tom Brittney is going to be departing the show at some point in that chapter of the story. We are going to meet another new vicar within that time, and the story will go on — and hopefully veer in some new directions.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves for now, though. Instead, why not just set the stage for what’s coming? Check out the synopses below for not just episode 5, but also episode 6 after the fact. You can see official synopses for both of these chapters below, just in case you want to get more excited and/or nervous for whatever is next.

Season 8 episode 5 – Geordie is placed on desk duty as Elliot contrives to force him to resign. The next murder case is handed to Larry, who struggles but wisely enlists the help of Miss Scott.

Season 8 episode 6 – Will has disappeared, but with Bonnie about to give birth, Geordie must find him and bring him to his senses before it is too late.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end?

Given Brittney’s eventual exit, this is certainly something that we are prepared for! If not, we just think that there’s a chance something really emotional could come about. A lot of this season has been about Will’s slow spiral. This is a guy who a lot of the community relies on and yet, that does not mean that he is capable of helping himself all the time.

