Ginny & Georgia season 3 premiere date: Hopes for August

Are we going to be getting some more news regarding Ginny & Georgia season 3 at some point over the next few weeks? It has, after all, been months now since the renewal for season 3 AND season 4 was announced.

Unfortunately, none of this means that we are going to get some other news on the show’s future soon. We don’t want to get overly optimistic that we are on the cusp of filming or premiere date news in the relatively near future, as there are a couple of different things to consider here.

1. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA remain on strike – While there was a tiny bit of hope that things could be moving in a more positive direction yesterday, it is hard to feel that same way today after negotiations failed to really move forward. Until these strikes are resolved (and the writers / actors are asking for some realistic things here), it is hard to see any progress for this show as we move forward.

2. There was a long break between season 1 and season 2 – Even if these strikes were not happening, we still wouldn’t see Ginny & Georgia back at any point this year. We tend to think we’d be lucky if we learned a season 3 premiere date by August 2024, let alone this year.

We hope that new episodes will come out late next year, but we tend to think we’ve learned to not take anything as a guarantee. Just remember for a moment here that good things do come to those who wait, and with some of the big twists at the end of season 2, it’s okay if everyone takes their time now to better figure out how to proceed — and of course, we mean that even when we are on the other side of the strikes. Patience is often a virtue when it comes to streaming TV these days.

Do you want to see a Ginny & Georgia season 3 renewal at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







