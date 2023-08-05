Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: August talk

Are we going to learn something more when it comes to a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date over the course of August? Is that too much for us to ask?

Let’s just say that the first order of business here is that we do believe that there’s going to be more and more interest in what is next as we get further into the year, and understandably so. The second season aired in the last summer / fall, so why wouldn’t we get something similar here? Well, the reasoning for it is complicated, and it starts with the fact that there just may not be a whole lot of room for it in the schedule.

As some of you may know, Minx, Outlander, and Heels are all still on the Starz schedule. Beyond just that, Power Book IV: Force season 2 is premiering at some point in September. There is some chatter that Hightown may be coming back from its own hiatus when we get around to October or November. That doesn’t leave a lot of room open for the MeKai Curtis prequel series.

Honestly, we would not be shocked at all if we hear zero news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan this month, let alone the rest of the summer. We tend to think that the most likely scenario here is that the show comes back in January or February, and a specific premiere date is announced in either October or November. Filming for the show seemingly wrapped up before the SAG-AFTRA strike, so we do think that they were able to complete work.

For those wondering, there have been some rumors out there that a fourth season of the show may be coming — however, this is likely what is being delayed by some of the work stoppages more so than anything else.

(Photo: Starz.)

