Following the big premiere today on Prime Video, do you want to get The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart season 1 episode 4 air date? What about more news all about the future?

Well, there are a handful of things worth noting here, starting with the fact that the plan for the Amazon-owned streaming service is not all that different from what we have seen with some of them in the past. By that, we mean that you are getting a few episodes the first day in order to get you hooked and from here on out, things are going to shift towards more of a weekly format. There are only seven episodes in the series, so that sets the stage for it to be over in a relatively short period of time.

If you have not heard too much about the show as of late, why not go ahead and share some other details? We will start off here with the official logline below:

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Set against Australia’s breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice’s journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

Oh, and did we mention that there is a great cast at the center of this? In between this show and also Saint X, Alycia Debnam-Carey has managed to have quite a busy past few months. Meanwhile, you also have the iconic Sigourney Weaver in here, as well.

What do you most want to see entering The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates still on the way that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







