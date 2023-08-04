The Chi season 6 premiere: Is Emmett facing big trouble?

Even before we got super-deep into The Chi season 6, we knew that it would be hard on Emmett. After all, this is what seems to happen when you get too much into Douda’s world. This is very much a story about corruption, power, and secrets, and he is learning quickly that there is a trade-off to a lot of the money you can accumulate rather quickly.

After all, here is a reminder that Emmett watched Otis shoot someone in this episode! He’s also got into everything when it comes to new cars and a possible expansion of Smokey’s. Being so intertwined with the world of Douda and Otis both has its advantages, but also plenty of drawbacks. after all, remember for a moment here that Emmett and Kiesha have to look over their shoulder more than ever … and they’ve both gone through a lot of tough stuff already.

While there is a ton goin across the board here with Kevin and some other characters, The Chi does seem more and more inclined to put Emmett at the center of everything at this point. He’s the one who is climbing the latter in a way most akin to being on a highwire act, and there are a lot of good and bad things that will come along with that. We know already that there is going to be quite an adjustment period that he has to deal with, and even still, he may not be okay on the other side of it.

If you wanted this show to be a little more high-stakes, though, after what we saw back in season 5, we do think it has cemented that status to a certain extent now. We just have to wait and see more of what happens here on the other side.

