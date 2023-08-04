The Chi season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Emmett, Kiesha’s big leap

Following the big premiere tonight on Showtime, do you want a larger look at The Chi season 6 episode 2? There is something more coming in just seven days, so why not set the stage for it right now?

First and foremost, you should know that the title here is “Mo’ Douda, Mo’ Problems,” and that alone should give you a pretty good signal of what you’re going to see here. Should you be shocked? Hardly, given the fact that this show has a real tendency to put that character at the center of the chaos. We’ve seen it happen a number of times before, and of course we tend to think that it is only going to continue.

To get some more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Chi season 6 episode 2 synopsis below:

Emmett and Kiesha take a big leap while Shaad launches a new business with Deja’s help. Jamal returns to town on a mission. Papa struggles with his faith and Pastor Stanley’s interfering. Rob and Tiff make a potentially life-altering connection.

We remain very much invested in the journey of Emmett and Kiesha, mostly because the two of them have come from such interesting places in the first place. We would not have expected at the start of season 5 that we are where we are now, but that is a big part of what makes things super-interesting.

In general, though, we do think that we’re going to see a lot of change and table-setting early on within this season. After all, the writers are going to be doing whatever they can in order to ensure that you are constantly on the edge of your seat for whatever is going to be coming up next. Let’s just hope that the remainder of the story lives up to the hype — and remember, season 6 is longer and more in-depth than others we have seen.

