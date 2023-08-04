Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to see something more from this world very soon?

First and foremost, we should talk about facts and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the Tom Selleck series tonight. There won’t be one over the course of the next few weeks, either. For the time being, we still have to be patient and see what happens when it comes to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Is there still some element of good news to cling to here? We would argue so! After all, let’s just go ahead and report that today, representatives from the WGA as well as the AMPTP (the governing body of networks and streaming services) have actually met up in the hopes of trying to start up negotiations one more time. There is no guarantee that a deal will get done anytime soon, but conversations are better than no conversations. For now, we just need to have whatever hope we can in the future.

Of course, this is where we also should remind everyone out there that the writers and actors all deserve a fair share. These are people who put their all time into making this show, whether it be super-long hours or taking risks with their characters.

For the time being, our feeling is that the show is going to be back at some point either in January or February — but we’ll have to wait and see for a while still on that. We don’t think that there is some sort of huge plan to fundamentally change what this show is; remember, the cast already took pay cuts to ensure that this would not be the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods now, including other details all about what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14, no matter when it comes to the future?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







