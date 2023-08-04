Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that there is a little more hope this week about the show’s short-term future. With that being said, is there any good news that we can directly report on at this given moment?

Well, let’s just say this — there is no new episode of Fire Country on the air tonight. Not only that, but it still does not appear as though there is one in the immediate future. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike is still going on and as of right now, there is still no clear word on when all of this is going to be wrapped up.

Here is the “little more hope” we referenced earlier on in this piece. We know that there are meetings set to transpire today when it comes to the WGA and the AMPTP that could bring the two parties back to the table. We don’t think the strike is going to end over the next few days, but it is the slightest bit of progress and for now, we will take just about anything and everything that we get handed our way.

For the time being, we do still stand by what we’ve said over the past few weeks, including the fact that season 2 will most likely premiere in either January or February. If the writers’ strike can end by Labor Day and the SAG-AFTRA one shortly after, there’s a good chance that several weeks of filming could transpire before the end of the year. This would at least help to ensure a 13-15 episode season.

Another stance that we’ve had for a good while is simple, and we continue to stand by it: The writers and actors deserve everything that they are asking for.

