City on Fire canceled; no season 2 coming to Apple TV+

If you were hoping to see more of City on Fire coming to Apple TV+ in the future, let’s just say we have unfortunate news.

According to a report from Deadline, the streaming service has opted to not move forward for another season, which you could consider to be both surprising and unsurprising at the same time. The streaming service can just say that the first season covered the events of the book, but you can also argue that there was enough planted here that would have made a potential season 2 fairly worthwhile.

In the end, the reason for the cancellation can be defined in terms that are probably not altogether difficult to understand. The show’s viewership clearly did not meet the budget that the series had, and the streamer did not see a justification for keeping it around for some sort of extended period of time. Apple TV+ has taken some chances on a number of other adaptations, with Silo proving to be one of them, However, this is a reminder that what works in the end for one show is not necessarily good for all of the other ones.

So, at least for the time being, the best thing that we can try and do is hope that some other shows moving forward offer this cast and crew more opportunities. Of course, beyond just that we have to hope for the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes to come to a close so that some of this is even possible. Otherwise, we could be waiting for a long time across the board to see a number of different shows come back.

Is it possible another provider could pick it up?

In theory you could say so, and we do tend to have a “never say never” philosophy when it comes to a lot of television. However, at the same time we cannot say that anything is altogether likely.

What do you think about City on Fire being canceled at Apple TV+?

