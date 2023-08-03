The Amazing Race 35, Survivor 45 premiere dates confirmed

There have been some rumors out there about premiere dates for both The Amazing Race 35 as well as Survivor 45. Isn’t it nice that the news is already official?

Today, the folks over at CBS made it clear that on Wednesday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to be seeing the Jeff Probst hosted show back with new episodes. Season 45 does not have an official cast as of yet, but it does feel reasonably fair to assume that we are going to be getting some more news on that in due time.

As for The Amazing Race, season 35 of it is going to premiere that same night at 9:30. Both of these shows are going to be getting 90-minute episodes coming up, and we tend to think that the main motivation behind that is to ensure that the network has solid ratings without a whole lot of scripted stuff on the air. remember that we are three months into the writers’ strike at the moment and while there are some hopeful signs potentially ahead, there are also no guarantees! We are not going to assume that anything is settled when it comes to this until it actually.

So what about Big Brother?

It will be shifting timeslots once the other reality shows start to come on the air, but the plan remains for this 100-day season to also run until November. (Remember that the length of this season is also being done due to the writers’ strike.) It will be moving to Tuesdays in order to finish off its own run.

For those who have not heard, it does appear that multiple seasons of The Amazing Race have already been shot and with that in mind, we have something else to look forward to even beyond what’s right around the corner. For the time being, you can at least keep that in mind.

(Photo: CBS.)

