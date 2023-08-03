Heartstopper season 3 premiere date hopes at Netflix

Following the arrival of season 2 today on Netflix, are we going to see Heartstopper season 3 at some point down the road? Beyond just that, when could the show premiere?

The first thing that we really should say here is that super-romantic fan favorite show will 100% be back for more. Back when it got the season 2 renewal, it was actually picked up for a season 3 at the same exact time! That means that you don’t have to sit back and be concerned as to whether or not there is going to be more at some point later on.

If there is any reason for uncertainty at present, it is tied more to the question of when exactly the show will be back — after all, we are in a really uncertain time in this industry due both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes dominating headlines in the way in which they are. These writers and actors deserve what they are asking for, and it is only after this stuff is wrapped that we can feel a little more confident in regards to the future.

Are we still hoping that there’s a chance for another season to air in 2024? Sure, mostly because this is not a show that feels like it would take forever to make. With that being said, if we do end up seeing the next batch of episodes in 2024 it is almost sure to be later on in the year as opposed to the early going. It is going to require a good bit of patience on our part.

In the end, though, we do think that it should prove to be worth the wait, at least if you are a fan of the story and some of the messages that are being told. Heartstopper is a really important series as a part of Netflix’s overall roster, and we certainly hope that it is not going anywhere in the near future.

(Photo: Netflix.)

