Minx season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Joyce’s distractions?

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to check out Minx season 2 episode 4. Want to know a little more about it?

Well, we can start here with yet another oh-so-cheeky title in “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Sexiness.” You can expect a lot of comedy throughout, but also perhaps some bigger issues with the company. What’s the reason why there? It’s not all that difficult to figure out — Joyce may find herself a little bit distracted, and that is something that she’ll eventually have to combat one way or another.

Want to get a few more details all about what is set to be coming up next? Then go ahead and check out the full Minx season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Joyce takes her eyes off the ball(s) and ditches work for her new rockstar beau. Doug and Bambi put their all into surprising Constance with a new, flashy idea for the company. Shelly returns to work at Bottom Dollar and finds it hard to focus around

By the end of this episode, we do tend to think that Joyce will either achieve more balance at Bottom Dollar or figure out that she has to do it. This is not something that she can just stall out on for some extended period of time! One of the things that we’ve seen already with this show is that the story moves rather rapidly, and we have seen one challenge give way for another and then, of course, another after that. We’re not sure when that is going to change.

At this point, we just hope that you are still on board the series and have enjoyed every single part of it so far. We did tend to think that it would take Minx a good bit of time to adjust to its new network home, but it feels like it’s been figured out somewhat already.

What do you most want to see moving into Minx season 2 episode 4?

Share some of your early thoughts and expectations below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates as we move forward.

(Photo: Starz.)

