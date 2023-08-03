Big Brother 25: What does the BB Multiverse twist mean?

We knew early on during the Big Brother 25 premiere that there were going to be some major twists from the get-go. At the center of a lot of the premise this time around is the BB Multiverse.

So what exactly is it? Here’s what we can say: The BB Comic-verse, Humiliverse, the Scaryverse, and the Scrambleverse are all a part of it. These are a key part of the house design, and apparently, they will also be linked in some way to a central twist or two at the heart of the season.

If you have seen some of the house this season, then you already know that special things are being planned for each of these universes. We also do tend to think that at some point, a little bit of this will fade away. That has been the case for most of the series, so why would it end up changing now?

In the end, we knew that the Multiverse would also be a part of the first competitions this season. We saw all of the houseguests enter the game and from there, they were each told to stand on a specific mat. They’ve already been placed intro groups for whatever is coming up next.

The first competition

The Scrambleverse changed the game and with that, there was a nomination competition! The losers of these opening competitions are all going to be nominated. That means we could have four nominees without even a Head of Household competition! This stinks, since we rather this be based on some sort of strategy rather than who wins or loses a given challenge.

