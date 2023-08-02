Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal: Our hopes for August!

Now that we in the midst of August, what can we hope for when it comes to a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal? Is there more to be excited about?

We don’t necessarily think that this is going to come as a big surprise, but it would be fantastic to be able to see more of the Jeremy Renner show at some point down the road. The big problem here is that there is a long wait between point A and point B, and there are multiple factors that could determine it.

First and foremost, we think that Paramount+ will likely wait until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over before figuring out something further here. After all, they may want to get a sense as to what another season would look like before making a choice. Also, they may want to have a conversation with Renner about where he is in his recovery after a near-fatal accident over the last holiday season. He does seem to love the work, but his health has to be top priority.

Since a lot of these discussions can’t happen until the strikes are over, we stand within this holding pattern. There is some moderately optimistic news about the AMPTP (the governing body of streaming services and studios) having some discussions with the WGA a little later this week. We don’t want to be confident, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Our feeling at present

If there is a season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown at some point in the future, we could envision it being brought to life when we get around to early 2025. It is hard to imagine it before that given all of the work that needs to be done. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, for starters, would need to figure out the story; from there, you need to figure out how to shoot it and further prepare for whatever the future could hold.

