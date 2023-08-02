Physical season 3 episode 3 air date, preview: What’s next?

Following the two-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, are you excited to see Physical season 3 episode 3? Well, we know that there is a lot to look forward to over the rest of the final season!

After all, the premiere established a few different things. Take, for starters, Sheila finding herself more of a platform on local television to promote her fitness brand. However, she is still battling a number of inner demons, including a new competitor in Kelly Kilmartin. She’s manifesting Zooey Deschanel’s character in all sorts of ways inside her head, making her feel as though she is almost always on the verge of having all of it fall apart.

So what is the next chapter of the story going to look like? Well, from here on out the Rose Byrne series is going to air a new episode a week, adn we do think that there are a number of major twists and turns coming. Want to learn more? Then take a look at the full season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“New romance helps Sheilla connect with her deeper self. Greta pursues a lucrative deal. Breem views to impress to committee.”

Is this romance for Sheila going to be one that is actually sustainable? She’s already gone through a lot in this department, so we don’t want to guarantee anything there. In general, we tend to think that the big struggle for her on Physical is really just going to be her trying to find balance, which she has almost never had. We recognize that we are building towards some element of closure, and there is a lot to be excited about with that! The question really just becomes what that closure is actually going to look like when the dust finally settles.

