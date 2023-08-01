Suspicion canceled; season 2 not coming to Apple TV+

If you were hoping to see a Suspicion season 2 coming to Apple TV+ at some point in the future, we unfortunately have some bad news to share.

According to a new report coming in today courtesy of Deadline, the series starring Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar, and many more will not be coming back for another batch of episodes. We cannot say that this is some enormous surprise, largely due to the fact that it has been so long since the show aired and also, there wasn’t a lot of buzz even when it was around.

Ultimately, we sit here now wondering if the show was actually ahead of its time. Think about it like this — if this series was on this summer, wouldn’t it fare better? With Hijack on Apple TV+ right now the streaming service has more attention. Also, there just isn’t all that much in the way of scripted programming on the air right now in the wake of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. We do think it could have done better, but it doesn’t quite matter here.

We just hope that moving forward, the cast and crew do eventually get a chance to do some other creative and innovative projects whenever the strike is over. Also, we hope that streamers do continue to come up with better ways in order to give some of these shows a platform to succeed. This ecosystem can be really hard for anyone to find an audience, and that’s something that we continue to think a lot about in an era where the market is reasonably fragmented.

Is it possible in theory that a Suspicion season 2 finds a home somewhere else? In theory sure, but we’re not going to sit here advising anyone to count on this. This is just a fairly crowded marketplace and we don’t get the sense that a lot of providers are interested in acquiring other shows right now.

