When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6: Rosemary’s mom?

As we prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 on Hallmark Channel in early September, do you want a few details?

Well, we can tell you that “The Heart of the Problem” is going to give you a larger sense of one of the central themes of the story at the moment: Family. After all, think about things like this for the moment: We are on the cusp of getting to see Rosemary as a parent later this season! With that in mind, there is a chance that we are going to be learning a little bit more about her past at the same time. That could include some memories of her mother.

What we are trying to say at the moment is simply this: We are going to be seeing a pretty awesome Pascale Hutton performance over the course of it.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 6 synopsis below:

Rosemary (Hutton) and Lee’s (Smith) baby has brought up memories of Rosemary’s own mother, and questions about her past. Meanwhile, the kids feel left out of the hot springs with all the tourists.

The hot springs story, at least from our vantage point, is probably going to be the thing that offers up a little more when it comes to the lightheartedness of the show. Also, it represents fully the problem that can come with tourism sometimes. We know that Hope Valley needs to hot springs to help themselves out amidst some pretty difficult times. Yet, simultaneously, they also have to continue to hold true to a part of who they are along the way. Ultimately, this can be a really difficult balancing act and it’s a hard thing to do.

