Twisted Metal season 2 renewal: How long will we wait for news?

By this point, there is a good chance that a lot of you out there have been able to check out all of Twisted Metal season 1 in full. With that in mind, why not discuss the future?

It probably goes without saying, but there is a lot of enthusiasm out there for the next chapter of John Doe’s story. Think about it like this: A lot of the story we got so far actually just feels like a prequel, one that could be leading into a lot of huge stuff from the source material in the near future. Isn’t this exciting? We do think that the potential is high for a story that brings out Calypso, and finds a way to further push the envelope with some other characters from the games.

Now that we have said all of this, let’s just go ahead and note that more than likely, you are not going to be seeing a renewal over the next week or two. Peacock probably wants to see how the show performs, especially since not everyone will get to it right away! They also have to rely more on word-of-mouth during the SAG-AFTRA strike, as there is less traditional promotion. (Of course, studios and networks could end this by just getting actors and writers fair deals.)

Because of the strikes, there is a chance that Peacock takes even longer to announce another season — but they don’t necessarily have to. A lot of this may just come down to the numbers, which we don’t have full access to on the outside world.

If the show generates huge numbers, we do think there’s a chance for more. Viewers seem to be mostly positive on the show, which is great given the challenges here of adapting the material.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

