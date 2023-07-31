Is Jack Wagner leaving When Calls the Heart? Is Bill Avery sick?

Is Jack Wagner leaving When Calls the Heart at some point over the course of season 10, and how worried should you be about it? This is a complicated question to answer, mostly because this is a show that tries to be optimistic even when hard things are going on.

For the time being, here is what we can say within the lens of the story. Bill is seemingly suffering from some sort of unknown ailment, but he is not allowing anyone else to step in and help him! We don’t think that it should be a shock that this is causing a lot of frustration elsewhere, given that everyone else in Hope valley just wants the best for him and for him to be okay. Sometimes, you have to let people help you, and the unfortunate truth here is that this is not one of Bill’s strong suits. (The fact that he’s so good with Little Jack just makes your heart melt, no?)

If there is one bit of good news that we can share at the moment, it is this: There is no evidence right now that Wagner is leaving When Calls the Heart.

What do you think is going to happen with Bill on When Calls the Heart season 10 moving forward?

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

