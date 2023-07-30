Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for August

Is there a chance that we’re going to get some news on a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date over the course of August?

Obviously, if you are Paramount+ you are going to want some more news on the Sylvester Stallone series — preferably sooner rather than later. Remember that the first season was a huge success for them, and it helps when you have a big-name star and also a producer like Taylor Sheridan on board.

However, here is where we do have to present some of the bad news — you are going to be waiting for a little while longer to see it back. How long? Well, we could be at least a week away from getting a chance to see it! Because of the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strikes, there are no scripts at the moment, and nor is there some specific timeline for when the next season is going to start filming. Heck, there is still not even a showrunner for the second yet! While Sheridan is an executive producer, he is not the person running things on a day-to-day basis.

Since there is no timeline as to when the strikes are going to be over, we’re not anticipating any big reveals this month. The earliest that we could get some more Tulsa King news is when we get around to September or October, mostly because that is when some are expecting the strikes to be over.

(For the record, let’s just say once more that the writers and actors deserve everything that they are asking for. Their demands are reasonable, and they are trying to ensure that they have a better and more prosperous future.) The quality of these shows will be better for it, and Tulsa King season 1 certainly ended in a way that sets the stage for more.

