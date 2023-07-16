Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Impact of actors’ strike

For everyone out there eager to see Tulsa King season 2 down the road, we understand why you may have some questions right now. Take, for example, whether or not the SAG-AFTRA strike is going to impact a premiere date at Paramount+.

After all, at the moment one thing is very much clear — it does not appear as though anyone is going to be going back to work in the relatively near future. The actors’ strike was something that the studios and streaming services may have wanted to avoid, but honestly, they failed to present an adequate offer that really offered both streaming residuals and long-term safety for actors across the map. It’s not so much about the highly-paid stars like Sylvester Stallone; rather, it’s about the everyday actors who are trying to make a living wage.

While the SAG-AFTRA strike is going to generate a lot of headlines, this is actually not the thing that will cause a holdup in terms of a Tulsa King premiere date, or even the start of filming. That remains the writers’ strike, which still does not have a resolution even at the 75-day mark. We’d love to see it resolved soon, but it feels like the studios within the AMPTP are going to resolve things first with the writers. It could be the fall before things with the WGA are resolved at the earliest; if that happens, we could be looking at a situation here where season 2 of the aforementioned show does not start filming until next year. That could lead into a mid-to-late 2024 premiere date.

Remember this: Tulsa King does not even have a showrunner at the moment, let alone scripts for season 2. While Taylor Sheridan may be an executive producer, he does not oversee day-to-day operations with this series; let’s just remind you that he has a million other things going on.

Just be assured that you will see more of Dwight’s story at some point, and there is a resolution to that epic finale cliffhanger. You may just be waiting for a while.

When do you think we will actually see Tulsa King season 2 back?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just tha,t remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







