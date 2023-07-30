Chicago PD season 11 premiere date: Our hopes for August

As we prepare to get into the month of August, what could that mean when it comes to a Chicago PD season 11 premiere date? Are we going to be getting some more news on that subject soon?

We don’t think that we need to beat around the bush here when it comes to the show’s central issue at the moment — we are almost three months into the writers’ strike at this point, and there is still no sign of it slowing down. We’d love for that to change but in the end, we have no evidence that it’s going to change.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and say that the odds of us getting a Chicago PD season 11 premiere date this month are low. Heck, we’re not sure that we’re going to be getting any more news on the police drama at all this month. We’ll be lucky to get an update on the strike at all.

Here is the timeline that we can specify for now — whenever things are settled with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the writers’ room for season 11 can open. After that, filming will probably kick off around five or six weeks later. The earliest we envision a premiere date now is January, and it could be later than this.

Is the delay going to impact the story moving forward?

Well, let’s just say that the answer to that is rather complicated. We do think that the show will pick up with Ruzek’s fate, a.k.a. the cliffhanger at the end of the season 10 finale. Following that, we do think that there’s going to be some sort of time jump, and it could be longer than what was originally planned. In the end, though, we don’t think that the show is going to look or feel that much different from what we saw previously.

