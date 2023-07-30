When Calls the Heart season 10: Erin Krakow on long-term future

Given that the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere is just a matter of hours away, why not look towards the long-term future? We know that we are getting a season 11, but what about beyond that?

In a way, we fully understand that we are getting far ahead of ourselves by looking this far ahead, so early on in this process. Yet, can you really blame us for doing so? This is one of those shows that always tends to inspire that sort of enthusiasm, and we tend to think that behind the scenes, a lot of the people involved are already thinking about future seasons. Nobody seems ready to exit Hope Valley anytime soon!

Speaking to Southern Living prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, star and executive producer Erin Krakow reflected on the past, but also looked to the future:

“I’m really very grateful for it because it’s not an opportunity that most people get. I’m so grateful that Hallmark Channel continues to keep When Calls the Heart alive because it’s given all of us this opportunity. It’s also really nice for our viewers to get to see these characters, to see their journeys over the course of what will have been 11 years by the end of season 11 and hopefully there’s more to come.”

The real test for this show is going to come with the viewership for tonight’s premiere! Remember that this is typically a winter / spring show, so there is something quite different that comes with it airing in the summer. We hope that viewers still remember to watch beyond the super-dedicated core base the show has.

We do think a part of the appeal here, in the end, is the familiarity and the bonds you feel with these characters. Also, the fact that the show is so escapist! It’s a chance to dive into another world for an hour and there is something fun with that.

Related – Go behind the scenes now ahead of the When Calls the Heart premiere!

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates further on down the road.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







