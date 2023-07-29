Hijack season 1 episode 7 (finale): Who is Amanda? Her role…

As we prepare for Hijack season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+ in a couple of days, of course we anticipate more shocking moments. After all, aren’t these at the center of everything that we get with this show? We’ve seen a number of jaw-droppers to date, but we’re not sure that any have been as dramatic as seeing what happened when it comes to Amanda.

So, who exactly is Amanda? Well, that is the name of the mysterious woman who received the text at the end of episode 6 and then pulled out a gun, killed the pilot, and then stepped right into the cockpit. All of a sudden, she is the one in control of the plane and we are building towards whatever her endgame is.

As for who this character really is or what she represents, we’ve heard a number of theories about this already. We’ve heard some saying that she’s a part of some separate group out to cause havoc in the skies, but we have a hard time believing that. Why would there be two separate groups of hijackers out there to try and take over the place? We’ve also heard another theory that she is a part of some deep-cover government organization, but even this feels implausible. If this is the case, then it is rather appalling that this woman decided to wait to pull out her gun until close to the end of the season.

The prevailing theory, at least for now, is that she was the final hijacker implanted on the plane from the start, so deep-cover that the others may not have even known her true affiliation. It makes sense to have a plan B in the event that everything started to fall apart, and this could be her. She never gave off any signal during the flight that she was capable of something like this, and that makes her the perfect person to spring into action when everything is hitting the fan.

Luckily, we at least know that there are some more answers coming, and also sooner rather than later.

