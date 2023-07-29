Justified: City Primeval season 1 star has fantastic ‘reunion’

While you do wait for the next Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode to arrive on FX this Tuesday, how’s this for an interesting reunion?

Through the first three episodes of this series, we had a chance to see Timothy Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian play the role of his daughter Willa. While her mother Winona is still a part of this world, actress Natalie Zea (La Brea) has yet to reprise her role on-screen this go-around.

Well, we can at least say now that Vivian and Natalie have crossed paths, albeit in a rather different sort of location in a SAG-AFTRA picket line. If you head over to Zea’s Instagram, you can see the two actresses fighting together for actors to be paid what they deserve. This strike is the reason why the Justified: City Primeval has been unable to do interviews in real-time to promote the show, and also why productions have come to a stop all over the map.

We’ve yet to hear anything that suggests that we are going to see Olyphant and Zea reunite and do scenes together on-screen through the rest of the season, but who knows what the future holds? We tend to think that City Primeval was pretty cognizant not to throw too many former Justified cast members on-screen together, largely since they wanted this story to be its own thing. Also, we imagine that they wanted to ensure that they had options for more nostalgia down the road. If you bring back characters like Ava, Boyd, or Winona at the end of this season, wouldn’t that be a really compelling tease for whatever is coming up next.

If we don’t see Willa again on this particular season, we know that Raylan has an extra incentive to take down Clement Mansell. After all, he snatched away a lot of father-daughter time thanks to his actions.

What do you want to see on Justified: City Primeval season 1 the rest of the way?

Do you want to see Natalie and Vivian on-screen together at some point? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

