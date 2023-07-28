Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 4: Raylan’s state of mind

In just a handful of days, we know that we are going to have a chance to check out Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 4 over on FX. Will this be a turning point in Raylan’s story, or just an evolution on what we’ve seen so far for Raylan Givens and Clement Mansell?

If nothing else, we actually do think that we are going to be building towards one of the more emotional episodes of the season … and there is a pretty clear reason for it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

Just think about things this way — at the end of episode 3, Raylan had to send his daughter Willa away on an airplane, which was made even harder by the final scene that the two of them shared. It’s a reminder that Raylan’s job takes a toll on everything and while, for Willa’s safety, this was the right move, it doesn’t make it easy. As a matter of fact, we wouldn’t be shocked if he is pretty enraged about it. He was never meant to be dragged into some elaborate case like this and now, he’s missing out on some family bonding.

We do think that a vengeful side of Timothy Olyphant’s character could come out in the next episode or two — not just towards Clement, but also some other people in his orbit. Carolyn is a great example of that given how aware she really is of his true nature. Yet, she still holds on to her position as attorney, and that causes him a wide array of different problems.

Raylan does have a history of breaking rules and navigataing gray areas in order to get the job done. We can’t sit here and confirm that he is going to do that before Justified: City Primeval comes to an end, but would you really be shocked? We do think that at this point, he’s going to be in a place where he wants all this to be over. Not only that, but he’s going to want it to happen soon.

Related – What are the chances of either a Justified: City Primeval season 2, or something close to it?

What do you think we are going to see moving into Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







