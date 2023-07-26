Justified: City Primeval: Show EP on possible ‘season 2’

We are so far three episodes into Justified: City Primeval, and isn’t the show firing on all cylinders? It really feels like, at least so far, it is doing everything you could want.

With this in mind, why not look more towards the future? We would love to see some sort of future chapter for Raylan Givens, even it is not a traditional “season 2.” It would more than likely be its own separate story set somewhere else, and feature a different sort of world for Timothy Olyphant and the cast to explore.

Rest assured, it does feel like the parties involved are open to it. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what executive producer / director Michael Dinner had to say on the subject:

Well, here’s the thing. We didn’t do this to go back to the past, but to go back to the feeling we had doing this in the past. And I think everybody came away from it feeling like we had a great time: the writers who were in the room, the actors, most particularly Tim. I’ve said it before, but I think the six years of the original Justified is the first act of this guy’s life. The story is you can’t go home again, but this is a different story. We pick him up about 10 years later, and there’s an existential story in these eight episodes. The road in front of him is a lot shorter than the road behind, and how do we deal with that? It’s something we’ll all deal with, you know?

But I do think there’s a third chapter, in success, if the audience comes to this. We’re waiting to see how that happens over the next couple weeks, and if FX wants to do another chapter, I think that Tim would want to do it. Dave [Andron] and I would want to do it. [Justified showrunner] Graham [Yost] is in an Apple deal, but he acted like the uncle on this. And whether he is still in an Apple deal or not, he would probably give it his blessing. The rest of the writers would also want to do it, so it’d be great to do another chapter…

Of course, we don’t tend to think that FX is going to announce anything more over the coming weeks due to the WGA strike. It will probably take everyone getting back together and talking things out before something like that is announced and honestly, these things take a great deal of time.

Ultimately, we just think there’s a real appetite for this sort of television, something that feels really old-school and therefore different amidst the landscape in 2023. Let’s hope it lasts a little while longer…

Do you want to see some other chapter for Justified: City Primeval down the road?

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

