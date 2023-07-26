Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 4: Raylan vs. the mob

As we get ourselves prepared for Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 4, are you ready for a showdown?

Well, based on the events of episode 3, it is increasingly clear that Raylan Givens is going to have his hands full. With his daughter Willa seemingly out of the picture, he can focus a little bit more on working to stop Clement Mansell. However, there are other problems out there also — take the Albanian mob, who could be even more of a focus on the upcoming hour.

For those wondering, season 1 episode 4 is titled “Kokomo,” which really just makes us think of the song. (That has to be the point here, right?) For a few more details all about what to expect, just check out the synopsis:

Raylan tangles with the Albanian mob; Mansell forms a new alliance; Carolyn lets her guard down.

Does that give a lot away? Not necessarily, but it reminds you further that everyone is moving through this world in their own way. Clement’s success is based on how he is able to manipulate and tangle up people. Meanwhile, Carolyn seems to be a brilliant attorney who, at the same time, finds herself brutally compromised for a number of different reasons.

The saddest thing that we have to recognize right now is that once we get to episode 4, we will already be at the halfway point! Remember that City Primeval is being sold as a limited series, and with that there will probably be a defined beginning, middle, and end. Is there a chance for another limited series again down the road? Definitely, but we’re not going to sit here right now and say that anything is guaranteed. You just have to keep watching!

What do you most want to see moving into Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 4?

