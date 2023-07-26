Justified: City Primeval season 1 episode 3: Is Willa leaving?

After just three episodes of Justified: City Primeval season 1, are we already saying goodbye to Raylan’s daughter Willa? Judging from the final minutes tonight, it may be fair to assume that is the case!

This is where we will have to give the writers a certain element of credit here for allowing their main character to do something we assume would actually happen in the real world — in the world of TV, it’s a little more rare than you’d think. Raylan knows that Clement Mansell is after him; not only that, but this character has already met Willa! So long as she is in Detroit, it is going to be hard to keep her safe. It’s the big reason why he got her a plane ticket straight out of town.

So is Willa really going to go? Well, the show did feature her at the gate, so we tend to think that she is gone. Sure, we have a tendency to see rebellious teenagers here and there, but there’s no real motivation for her to stay! Raylan took a phone call over saying a proper goodbye, so she feels slighted and obviously hurt. We do still think Will is important to his overall story, but that doesn’t mean she will be in the rest of Justified: City Primeval. For the time being, we do think we’ll see her again, but it’s mostly a matter of when and how. Maybe it’s later on the season; or, maybe it is a follow-up show down the road.

With her gone, Raylan will probably put all of his focus on stopping Clement, which is going to be so much harder than he ever imagined. This is a guy who has dipped his toes into so many different ponds, and seems to be the master of weaving in and out of danger.

Jessica BunBun

