When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5 spoilers: Lucas’ surprise

While you wait for the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel tomorrow, why not look far ahead? We’ve got some more news today on episode 5, which airs close to the end of next month. We do think it does a great job of signaling just where this season could be coming, in addition to a handful of meaningful moments at the end of the day.

This episode is titled “Life is But a Dream,” which probably holds some additional meaning to people who are fans of old-school music. For more on that, check out the full When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 5 synopsis below:

Rosemary (Hutton) and Lee (Smith) are still adjusting to parenthood. Lucas (McNally) reveals the surprise he’s been working on to Elizabeth (Krakow). Nathan (McGarry) has a camping trip planned for just him and Allie (Miller).

Seeing Lucas surprise his fiancée is probably going to be one of the sweetest moments of the whole season — also, will this help to set the stage for a wedding? We know that it’s going to be coming up at some point presumably, though it is not 100% to be this season.

Meanwhile, also in this episode we’re excited to see Nathan have a moment with Allie, who is the most important person in his life no matter what happens with him romantically. We know that he will have a lot of decisions to make on that front over the season. We’ve already gone on the record in saying that we’re pretty supportive of the idea of him and Mei ending up together, but we understand why a lot of people are rooting for him and Faith. Regardless, this show has a history of taking its time when it comes to romance. Why do we think things are going to be any different now?

