This Fool season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the big premiere this weekend on Hulu, can you expect to see a This Fool season 3 renewal? Or, have we reached the end of the journey at this point?

Let’s start off here by noting that if you’ve got any questions about the future of the show, it is easy to understand and beyond that, we don’t blame you! This is one of those comedies that is irreverent, hilarious, and absolutely unique. It’s also certainly relatable to a lot of people out there.

For the time being, though, the big obstacle that it’s going to face is generating a lot of attention. We’re not going to sit here and say that the show’s season 2 launch has generated a lot of attention. It hasn’t. One of the biggest things that it’s up against right now are the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes massively limiting promotion. Of course, this is the fault of the studios and corporations for putting performers in writers in a position where they have to hit the picket lines. We certainly hope that there is a solution coming before too long.

If you love This Fool and do want to see it stick around, at this point our advice to you is rather simple: Be sure to keep watching! Not only that, but check out all of season 2 within a relatively short window of time. Streaming services always want to see that there is a huge demand for a show like this and that viewers would be engaged in getting more. Go ahead and tell your friends, as well!

Because of the strikes, we don’t think that Hulu is going to announce a decision for a good while on this, either. Our advice is pretty simple: Be patient. Of course, it’s always great to hope for good things, but be aware that this is a TV industry going through a lot of big changes at present. We wouldn’t also get our hopes up for any particular outcome.

What do you think — should there be a This Fool season 3 coming to Hulu at some point?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

