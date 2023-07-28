iCarly season 4 renewal: When could news come out?

Following the events of Thursday’s enormous finale, we’re pretty sure that a demand is going to be there for iCarly season 4 news and soon. Are we really going to be left off on this epic cliffhanger for a long period of time?

Well, here is the bad news — more than likely, this is going to be the case. There is not all that much of an indicator that the aforementioned streaming service will rush a decision here, regardless of how desperate we are to learn the truth about Carly’s mother and/or who could be playing her. Why is that? Well, there are a couple of different reasons.

1. They will want to gauge viewership first – This is a process that typically takes anywhere from a few weeks to a couple of months, where they will look at not only average viewership for the entirety of the season, but also how many people made it to the finale. The latter is especially important when you consider the fact that they want to know people made it all the way through!

2. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes – Technically, Paramount+ could still renew iCarly for more without having to have everyone back at work, but we do tend to think that a lot of companies are waiting for resolution before making some big announcement here. (The irony, of course, is that these companies are really the ones who could end the strike by opting to pay a lot of the people involved what it is that they deserve.)

If there is another season…

You can be all but assured that this huge cliffhanger will be the first thing that is resolved! After that, the writers can then get into examining the long-term future for Carly and Freddie. Given the new circumstances we’d be surprised if the two actually get married in this particular spot, but we could still seeing them opting to go for it not long after the fact.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

