Hijack season 1 episode 7: Who needed to know the ending?

As so many of you know at this point Hijack season 1 episode 7 is coming to Apple TV+ in just a handful of days. So what stands out about it the most? Well, it is the finale, and there is no guarantee that most characters make it out of this situation alive.

After all, just think about what we saw transpire at the end of episode 7, where it became more and more clear that everything in the sky had turned into complete and utter bedlam. While we tend to think that Sam is going to find his way out of this situation eventually, who can say anything with full confidence? Why would you feel altogether hopeful?

Now, let’s just go ahead and turn to a series star in Archie Panjabi, who as it turns out, actually needed to know what happened in episode 7 before she even agreed to sign on to the show. Just take a look at some of her comments via UBI on the subject:

“By the end of the third one, I wanted to know if my character had successfully saved the passengers, so I phoned up my agent and said, ‘I need to read [episodes] four to seven.’ … She said, ‘Do you not want to do it?’ I said: ‘No, I’d love to do it. I just need to know what happens to the passengers.'”

So why would the former The Good Wife star need to know this? Well, it has nothing to do with some insatiable desire to get spoilers on the story. Rather, it probably is tied to her trying to figure out what the exact tone of the story is going to be. The finale is, after all, the primary thing people will want to remember. Is Hijack a project meant to celebrate some of the heroes? Or, is just everyone going to die in the sky? She may have found that useful information for now.

