Full Circle season 2: Steven Soderbergh on possible renewal

Is there any chance at all that we see a Full Circle season 2 on Max at some point in the future? The answer to that is complicated.

For starters, we don’t think that director Steven Soderbergh is just going to sit around and expect for more episodes to be eventually ordered. That’s just not his MO and because of that, he will move on to the next thing in due time.

Now that we’ve said that, though, there are still discussions that could be had! We certainly think that the movie does end in a way that makes a return to this world at least possible with some of its characters. That just does not mean that it is altogether likely. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Soderbergh himself had to say when addressing the chances of something like this coming in the future:

If you’re going to continue the story, Melody and Xavier seem to be the two people with the most potential for an interesting trajectory — especially Xavier. I mean, he’s alone; he’s in this city that he doesn’t know that well. My theory is he absolutely went back and picked up that painting. So he can probably convert that into some amount of cash. But he’s kind of he’s kind of loose. Especially since that little syndicate has been [disrupted], so there’s a huge power vacuum. And he’s a bright, resourceful kid. So I think Xavier is the one that when we got to the end of it, I was like, “Oh, his future is going to be fascinating.” But every man, woman and child in the country would have to watch this show, I think, for Max to want to revisit this.

We do appreciate Soderbergh’s sense of humor, but it is also a reminder that streaming shows are cutting content left and right — also, we haven’t gotten a sense as of yet that Full Circle is out there killing in the ratings. There are certainly people watching it, but we’d say that the audience is, at least for now, more under the radar.

(Photo: Hulu.)

