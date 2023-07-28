Twisted Metal season 2: Anthony Mackie on possible story

At the time of this writing, we know that there is technically no Twisted Metal season 2 confirmed over at Peacock. Is there a good chance that it will happen? Absolutely but that does not make it a sure thing! For the time being, we just know that we’re building towards a possible season 2 that could expand on this world in some really interesting ways — and beyond just that, create new challenges for John Doe.

(Warning: Some spoilers ahead.)

Basically, the end of season 1 sets the stage for a proper Twisted Metal competition like what you see in the games. You can argue that most of season 1 is about how Anthony Mackie’s character eventually lands in this position! This means that moving forward, the story could get so much more intense, especially since you’ve got Sweet Tooth still out there and there is also this looming threat of Calypso.

So what does Mackie himself have to say about the possibility of more, and the story that could be explored? Well, just take a look at what he noted to Deadline prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike:

“He’s going to have some challenges that’s gonna come his way that’s gonna force his hand to be more of an adult and make some really tough decisions because you can’t be a milkman all your life … We’ve seen what happens to milkmen. So you have to decide what’s most important — hold your milkman status, or grow up and be an adult.”

The next few weeks will be pretty essential to figuring out if there is another season of the show or not. We do think that there’s a lot of entertainment to be had here from those who haven’t had a chance to check out the show as of yet, and the writers do a good job of trying to hammer out a larger story from a game that wasn’t exactly stuffed full of narrative.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

