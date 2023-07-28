Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that there is a near-constant eagerness to sit back down at this metaphorical dinner table.

Also, it is not lost on us that we have been waiting a really long time already to see the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg drama, let alone get some news on it. At this time last year, filming had already started and we had a good sense as to at least some of what the first episode could look like. Now, we don’t have any of that. Heck, we don’t even have an episode title as of yet!

So when will all of this change? Well, there is no clear timetable for any of this at the moment, and it is all thanks to one thing: What is going on with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The writers have been on strike now for almost three months, and there is still no clear deal in sight. Much of this is because the networks, streaming services, and studios are not doing all that much in order to negotiate with them. Everything that they are asking for is reasonable, and the same goes for the actors, who have been striking now for the past couple of weeks.

Based on the current timeline of events, the earliest that you could end up seeing season 14 premiere is when we get around to January. It could still be later than that, as well, based on how long negotiations last. The only thing that we can say with some measure of confidence here is that the actors and writers want to come back to work. Let’s hope a deal gets done soon, and that it is fair and sets the stage for a better future.

One more thing to know: We’re likely to get fewer episodes this season. Think somewhere within the 10-15 range.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

