Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into the Max Thieriot drama at some point soon?

Without further ado here, we should probably lay out where things currently stand, even if we don’t think that it is going to make anyone altogether happy out there. Alas, there is no installment of the series coming to the network tonight, and we could be waiting for a good while to see what else is coming up.

For those of you out there who do need some sort of reminder as to where things currently stand, here is what we can say at present. The production of the next batch of episodes has been delayed already due to the writers’ strike, and we know that beyond that, the SAG-AFTRA strike has also now been going on for more than two weeks. Based on every single thing that we’ve heard, there is no indication as to when things are going to end here. Actors and writers deserve what they are asking for and yet, for whatever reason the networks, streaming services, and studios are dragging their feet.

The earliest you could see Fire Country back at this point is January, but it could still be February or even March. While nothing has been seemingly prepared yet for season 2, don’t be altogether shocked if we end up seeing a situation where the story remains very much what it was planned to be, no matter when the show returns. After all, don’t we have to see the immediate aftermath of Bode’s shocking decision?

If nothing else, we tend to think that this is what everyone out there certainly wants to see. How can we not given the course of events we have seen play out so far, and the potential for what’s next?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including more on what the future will hold

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







